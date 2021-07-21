GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

