Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 563,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 89,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.