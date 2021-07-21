Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 945,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Eaton by 293.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $16,531,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $7,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

