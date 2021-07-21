Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.82 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.39% of ICU Medical worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.93. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

