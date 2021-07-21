Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,756 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

