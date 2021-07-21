Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 245,587 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,587 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.72% of Hostess Brands worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $313,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 86.9% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 280,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

