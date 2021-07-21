Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 401,304 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,304 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.50% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

