Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,604 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

