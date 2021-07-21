Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86.

