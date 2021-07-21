Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 94,571 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,978,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.