Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.45 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Stamps.com worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $324.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,456 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total value of $529,071.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,874 shares of company stock worth $48,300,262. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

