Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 115,705 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 9.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

