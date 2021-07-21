Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,328 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $252.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

