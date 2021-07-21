Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £308.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.15. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

