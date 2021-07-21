Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,836 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $227.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

