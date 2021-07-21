Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

