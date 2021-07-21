Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,439 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,571 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

