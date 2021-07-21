Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,529 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.