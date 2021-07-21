Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,858 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,858 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 493,666 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.