Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

GYC stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €22.22 ($26.14). 233,191 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.89.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

