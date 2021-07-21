Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,825 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,568. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

