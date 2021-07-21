Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,542. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

