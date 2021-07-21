Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,362,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.02. 18,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

