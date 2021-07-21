Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,611 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.29. 8,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

