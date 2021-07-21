Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 428,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,964,158 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,489,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.