Graphlinq Protocol Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $437,867.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

