Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Q2 worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,333 shares of company stock worth $35,036,082. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.