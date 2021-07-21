Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.06 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 21,816.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.28% of BigCommerce worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BigCommerce by 38.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 267.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 504,916 shares of company stock worth $32,076,367 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.