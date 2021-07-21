Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $100,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

