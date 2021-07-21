Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.40 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380,434 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

