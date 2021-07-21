Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Five9 worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.77 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.