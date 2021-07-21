Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

