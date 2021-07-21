Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,251 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

