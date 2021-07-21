Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

