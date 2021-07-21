Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.