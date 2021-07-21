Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.51 million to $37.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,533 shares of company stock valued at $515,882. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 613,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

