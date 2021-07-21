(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The company had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

