Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 142,799 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $49.16.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

