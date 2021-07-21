Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $22.32

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.10. Guess’ shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 7,737 shares changing hands.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

