H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $785.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.46 million and the lowest is $749.10 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

