Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
HAL stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
