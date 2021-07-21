Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

