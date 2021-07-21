Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HWC opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

