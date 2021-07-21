Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,299. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

