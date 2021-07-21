Head to Head Contrast: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.41 $8.44 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.21 $10.30 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.88% 7.83% 0.71% HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35%

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

