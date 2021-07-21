Head to Head Review: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

This table compares IRadimed and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 12.99 $1.37 million $0.11 304.27 SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.59 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -20.26

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRadimed and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.32%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats SI-BONE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

