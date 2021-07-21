Head-To-Head Survey: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.64% 17.82% 9.48% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acushnet and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Acushnet currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acushnet and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.29 $96.01 million $1.73 28.87 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.47 $18.41 million $2.16 13.43

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acushnet beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides traditional, casual, athletic, and spikeless shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, and leather/synthetic combination, as well as specialty gloves comprising rain and winter specific offerings; and outerwear and apparels, such as golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

