Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,227,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

