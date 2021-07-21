Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of HCSG opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

