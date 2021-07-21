Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

